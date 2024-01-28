Saharan dust cloud today could cover cars and create a stunning sunset for Shropshire

Those who took advantage of the clear weather on Saturday to clean their cars could be in for disappointment, as the Met Office has warned a Saharan dust cloud could be on its way to Britain.

On Friday, a massive plume of Saharan dust was caught moving out of Africa and into the Atlantic, with weather warnings being put in place for some of Spain.

Now, the southerly winds that have been bringing warmer weather to the country over the weekend could bring with it a smattering of the Sahara.

A Saharan dust cloud covered cars in the West Midlands last September

Rain, expected overnight in Shropshire, could wash the dust from the atmosphere and fall as red dirty overnight.

The dust load is expected to be greatest in the north and west of England on Sunday, and south and east on Monday.

As well as seeing the dirt on cars and windows, the plume could bring with it a series of stunning sunsets and sunrises over the next couple of days.

The extra dust particles sometimes create intensive hues of yellows and reds at the start and end of the day.