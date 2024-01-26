Drone video shows how Melverley flood 'basin' worked to protect Shrewsbury this week
Drone footage has been published showing how a flood basin in north Shropshire prevented flooding in Shrewsbury earlier this week.
By David Tooley
Published
The Environment Agency in the Midlands says the video shows the River Severn waters spreading out across the Melverley area and filling up the flood basin near Shrewsbury.
The @EnvAgencyMids posted on X (formerly Twitter) that while Storm Jocelyn swept across the Midlands the natural flood basin did the trick for the county town.
They tweeted "Whilst #StormJocelyn swept across the Midlands this week, our natural flood storage basin in Melverly, #Shropshire was filling up in order to prevent water flowing downstream into #Shrewsbury."