Wind gusts of 'up to 61mph' take their toll on county's tree population

Coming hot on the heels of Storm Isha, Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said they had woken up on Wednesday to "lots of reports" of trees and debris blocking roads across the county.

They warned drivers to slow down and allow extra time for their journeys as they won't know what is around the corner on Shropshire's dark and winding roads.

Telford weather amateur Liam Ball posted on X/Twitter that there had been a 61mph gust at Shawbury overnight. He said this compared to a 54mph peak gust also at Shawbury during Isha.