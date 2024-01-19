'Danger to life' warning issued for North Wales as storm set to hit this weekend

According to the Met Office, Storm Isha will usher in a two-day period of very strong winds, causing disruption in various parts of the country.

North Wales is likely to be badly affected and will be subject to an amber weather warning, more serious than the usual yellow warnings we experience during British storms.

What to expect

The Met Office says power cuts are likely, with other services such as Internet and mobile phone coverage potentially affected too.

Some "damage to buildings" is expected, such as "tiles blown from roofs," the Met Office explained as part of the warning.

Transport could end up being the biggie, with driving conditions likely to be treacherous and public transport possibly subject to cancellations and major delays.

"Some roads and bridges likely to close," the Met Office added.

The "injuries and danger to life" warning relates to "large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties."

When will the storm hit?

There is a yellow weather alert in place for North Wales for 24 hours from midday on Sunday to midday on Monday.

In addition to that, a more serious amber warning has been issued from 6pm on Sunday to 9am on Monday.

Heavy rain is also expected in certain areas so there is a possibility of localised flooding. Spray on roads will create difficult conditions too.