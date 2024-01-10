Forecasts showing snow for Shropshire as cold spell continues

Further cold weather is seeing forecasts predict an increasing chance of wintry hazards, including snow, next week.

The Met Office has said the country is under the influence of high pressure, which is bringing colder than average weather for the time of year, and a marked reduction in rainfall following a wet start to January.

According to predictions, a northerly airflow developing from Sunday is set to increase the chances of wintery hazards, including snow and ice.

Met Office head of situational awareness Will Lang said: “There will be a resurgence in the really cold weather through the weekend and that spreads across the whole of the UK during the early part of next week.

"Initially, this means there will be more in the way of showers around the coasts, turning increasingly to snow for many areas.”

While 10-day weather predictions are showing sleet and light snow in Shropshire on Wednesday 17 and Thursday 18 next week, there is still a lot of uncertainty among experts.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "What’s uncertain is the intensity, location or impacts of snow next week, with details still to be worked out in the coming days, though winter weather hazards remain largely in focus, and an increasing risk as we move through the week."