Wharfage back open after flood barriers removed

The Wharfage in Ironbridge was opened on Monday night after Environment Agency staff worked through the day to dismantle the demountable barriers.

After weeks of rain and flood update after flood update, the barriers have now been completely removed in the historic gorge after being put up on December 27.

The Environment Agency put them up in advance of major flooding after the Met Office warned it was going to be a "very wet" Christmas.

The last peak, just upstream at the Buildwas measuring station, was recorded at 6.35m at around 11pm on Thursday, January 4, just shy of 3m above the top of the 'normal range'.

All roads in the Gorge have now reopened after the flooding, with the exception of Jiggers Bank which is closed for major maintenance work.