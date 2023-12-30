In pictures: Shrewsbury floods as water levels begin to peak

The Theatre Severn and Frankwell car park was closed on Friday afternoon as flood waters began to creep across the asphalt.

And by Saturday morning the car park, parts of The Quarry, and the cricket pitch were under water

A flood was put in place for the Showground and Quarry in Shrewsbury earlier this week, and the Environment Agency issued further warnings on Saturday.

Flooding around the Quarry, Shrewsbury..

Gill Ferguson has fun in the flood water.

Flood defences were also put up in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge during the week as the Environment Agency prepared for the impact of the swollen River Severn following the rain brought by Storm Gerrit.

However, at Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury, the river level had begun to drop by noon on Saturday and was forecast to have peaked by Monday.

But the Environment Agency has warned of further rain.

A spokesperson said: "Further rainfall is forecast and we expect river levels to remain high for the next few days.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are checking defences and liaising with Local Authorities.

"Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and be prepared to activate any property flood protection products you may have, such as flood barriers and air brick covers."