Rare 'rainbow clouds' spotted over Shropshire

Nacreous or "mother of pearl" clouds, usually develop in extremely cold air above the polar regions.

Graham Mitchell took this photograph in Oswestry

But this week, they've been spotted over Edinburgh, Staffordshire, Lincolnshire and Cheshire and now, Shropshire.

Pam Kingsley snapped a picture after spotting the incredible sight over Weston Rhyn.

Pam Kingsley took this photograph over Weston Rhyn

The mother of two said she was heading out for breakfast with Santa on Thursday morning when she spotted the "amazing clouds".

"They were even more vibrant that the picture shows," she said. "They last about 10 minutes and then faded."

Kaylie Skelhon spotted the clouds over Coleham, she said: "I've never seen anything like it before! It looked like ripples - it's just so cool!"

Kaylie Skelhon spotted them over Coleham in Shrewsbury

The clouds made it to Telford too, being spotted by Cameron Cuthbert.

Cameron Cuthbert spotted the rare clouds over south Telford

The polar stratospheric clouds, which only form in temperatures below -78C(-108.4F), are best known for the beautiful light they reflect just after sunset or before sunrise.

The rainbow effect is produced as sunlight diffracts around the small ice crystals inside the very cold clouds.

