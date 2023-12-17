Your photos of spectacular sunset lighting up Shropshire skies in orange and pink

Residents across the county got out their cameras to take photos of the orange, pink and blue sky.

After what has been a wet and windy start to December, Saturday saw Salopians treated to a much more pleasant start to the weekend.

John Hughes snapped this gorgeous photograph of the sunset over the Wrekin

The clear and mild day was rounded off beautifully by a little red sky at night - but can shepherds anticipate delight?

Well, sort of. The rest of Sunday's forecast isn't looking too shabby, while it won't be nearly as clear as Saturday it is looking like it will stay dry for another day.

That is, until Monday. The start of the week is looking wet again, and rain is expected to hang around for much of the week to come.

This photograph of the sunset over Yockleton, Shrewsbury was taken by Karen Turner

Temperatures are looking to stay mild however, with highs averaging 11C (52F) and lows of around 7C (45F).

Unfortunately, the tail-end of the Geminid meteor showers look set to be hidden by clouds.

The showers, which reached their peak on Thursday evening, are set to last until December 20. So, if you do notice a break in the clouds at night it's still worth looking up for.

Jen Parry shared this picture of the sunset over rooftops in Oswestry

For the rest of the UK, as we head towards the end of next week and the festive period there is currently very little sign of any widespread or severe cold and wintry weather.

As it stands, chances of a white Christmas for many - if any of us - remain pretty low.

Did you take a photo of Saturday's magnificent sunset? Email your pictures to reporters@shropshirestar.co.uk