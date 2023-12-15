Bulge of flood water heads towards Bridgnorth after River Severn peaked and car park reopened in Shrewsbury

The river peaked at 3m, at the lower end of Environment Agency forecasts and the Frankwell Main car park, closed as a precaution, has now reopened.

Shropshire Council is however keeping part of the smaller Frankwell Riverside car park closed for the time being.

A council spokesperson said: "The flooding peaking on the Severn has now passed and the main Frankwell car park in Shrewsbury has now reopened.

"The smaller Frankwell Riverside car park will remain partially closed for the time being, but you can still exit the main car park via this route."

Data on Friday morning is showing the river rising at Buildwas and Bridgnorth.

Bridgnorth predicted to peak between 3.5m to 3.7m this morning. At 8.43am the river was at 3.4m and rising. But that is within the normal range and below the 3.60m where low lying land flooding is possible above this level.

Flood alerts remain in place across the county, in the Tern and Perry catchments and at the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, and at the Lower Teme.

Further upstream in mid Wales there is still a lot of water around in Powys at the lower Severn catchment.

The main risk is now from surface water.

Natural Resources Wales say property flooding is not expected at this time, although some localised flooding problems may result from surface water.