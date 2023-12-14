Death of a dog hits harder than a relative dying - survey of owners

Research by Cliverton, a specialist insurance supplier for animal-related trades, found that 64 per cent of owners surveyed said the emotional upset at the loss was greater than that experienced when a family member dies.

And so deep is the trauma that almost half (48 per cent) said it would deter them from buying a dog in the future.

“Unlike humans, dogs never let you down,” said Lynne Fisher, associate director at Cliverton.

“Through good times and bad times, they are there by your side."

The survey also found that 78 per cent of owners said their dog had provided more emotional support and comfort than friends or relatives.