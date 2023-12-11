The Environment Agency's Shropshire-based hydrometry and telemetry officer has posted a video showing the sheer scale of the floodwaters sweeping through Hook-A-Gate, near Shrewsbury.

Rob Davies, on Twitter, said: "Rivers in Shropshire are reacting to rain brought by storms Elin and Fergus over the weekend.

"Our weir at Hookagate looks very different, with nearly 600 million litres a day flowing over it!"

Mr Davies said flood alerts and warnings remain in place and advised people to keep up to date on the Check For Flooding website.