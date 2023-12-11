Watch: 600 million litres of water a day flow over weir as storm waters gush through Shropshire
A small watercourse near Shrewsbury has been filled to the brim by floodwater brought to the county over the weekend.
By David Tooley
The Environment Agency's Shropshire-based hydrometry and telemetry officer has posted a video showing the sheer scale of the floodwaters sweeping through Hook-A-Gate, near Shrewsbury.
Rob Davies, on Twitter, said: "Rivers in Shropshire are reacting to rain brought by storms Elin and Fergus over the weekend.
"Our weir at Hookagate looks very different, with nearly 600 million litres a day flowing over it!"
Mr Davies said flood alerts and warnings remain in place and advised people to keep up to date on the Check For Flooding website.