Shropshire Star
Close

Watch: 600 million litres of water a day flow over weir as storm waters gush through Shropshire

A small watercourse near Shrewsbury has been filled to the brim by floodwater brought to the county over the weekend.

By David Tooley
Published
Last updated
Picture: @RobDaviesEA

The Environment Agency's Shropshire-based hydrometry and telemetry officer has posted a video showing the sheer scale of the floodwaters sweeping through Hook-A-Gate, near Shrewsbury.

Rob Davies, on Twitter, said: "Rivers in Shropshire are reacting to rain brought by storms Elin and Fergus over the weekend.

"Our weir at Hookagate looks very different, with nearly 600 million litres a day flowing over it!"

Mr Davies said flood alerts and warnings remain in place and advised people to keep up to date on the Check For Flooding website.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular