Negligent builder fined for damaging or destroying rare bat breeding site

John Stephen Price initially denied causing damage to the breeding site of a European protected species, brown long eared bats, on July 12 at 2 Birchfield Cottages, Garth, Llangammarch Wells.

But the 68 year-old of Road Wood, Maesmynys, Builth Wells changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Prosecuting, Mr Adam Warner said the offence was committed during the renovation work at Cae Bedw and 2 Birchfield Cottages, where a bat survey showed the existence of a roost and a flight path for pre-flight rituals.