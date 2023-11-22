Water quality report reveals concerns over state of River Severn in Shropshire

Surfers Against Sewage (SAS), which campaigns for clean oceans, rivers and lakes, has released its annual water quality report.

The report concluded that dozens of popular swimming locations in the country would be deemed 'poor' quality if they were officially designated as bathing spots.

The organisation's testing on the River Severn in Shrewsbury found that water quality dropped from 'sufficient' to 'poor' downstream of sewage overflows.

The report says that there were six overflows between the two testing sites.

A total of 40 sites across the country were examined by the group's 'citizen science' testing programme.

They designated 24 sites with a 'poor' bathing water classification, five as 'sufficient and four as 'good', while seven received an 'excellent' classification.

There has been increasing concern over the state of Britain's waterways, with campaigners protesting about the use of 'storm overflows'.

In Shropshire, campaigners have specifically called for action over the state of the River Severn.

Last month Severn Trent said it would be spending nearly £7 billion in the coming years on improving waste water treatment and storm overflows.

The SAS report states: "A total of 40 sites were investigated for our citizen science water quality testing programme.