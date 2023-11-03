Telford & Wrekin Council says the Environment Agency has told it that gully bungs and barriers should not need to be deployed under current forecasts.

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said as of 3pm on Thursday it is "looking at 'an improved picture' regarding the impact of Storm Ciaran.

"The storm tracked further south meaning that the rainfall we have received has been less intense and less extensive than anticipated.

"The River Severn expected to peak on Sunday morning, and the Environment Agency has informed us that with the current forecast river levels, that gully bungs and barriers should not need to be deployed.

"We will continue to monitor the situation."

The council has thanked all residents who have told them about localised flooding via the MyTelford app.

"Please bear with us as our teams work through the large number of reports," adds a spokesperson.

"Please also continue to take care on the roads and don't drive through flood water.

"The latest update is good news for Ironbridge, which continues to be open for business."

There remain impacts of the Storm however, including on the trains will not be running today (Friday) on the Heart of Wales line between Llanelli and Craven Arms via Llandrindod.

TfW also says that there in no alternative transport on the route.

South Wales was badly hit by the storm but the impacts on the rest of Wales have not been as bad.

Four flood alerts remain in place across Shropshire at the Rea Brook and Cound Brook south and West of Shrewsbury, the Severn Vyrnwy confluence on the border with Wales, The Tern and Perry catchments in north Shropshire and the Upper Teme on river catchments north of Ludlow.

Weather Pictures in Llandrinio. River Severn at Llandrinio. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

At 8.21am today the Welsh Bridge recorded a level of 2.02m, some way short of the 2.7m that marks the top of the normal range.

As for the forecast, the Environment Agency website says there is low risk of flooding, which means it is possible that overflowing rivers will cause properties and roads to flood.

Weather Pictures in the Quarry, Shrewsbury. River Severn looking towards Theatre Severn. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography

And on Saturday the the risk of flooding falls to very low and it stays there.

The Met Office app is showing that there is a high probability of heavy rain tomorrow afternoon but clearing up before Bonfire Night festivities in the evening.