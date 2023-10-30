Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wet and windy weather due for the region again as Storm Ciaran approaches

South ShropshireEnvironmentPublished: Comments

Heavy rain is being forecast for the region as wet and windy weather is expected to build up to a “nasty storm” later in the week.

Ciaran approaches (Graphic: Met Office).
Ciaran approaches (Graphic: Met Office).

The Environment Agency has issued 72 flood warnings for the UK as the latest band of bad weather approaches leading up to the next storm on Wednesday night which has been give named Storm Ciaran.

Most of the weather warnings currently in place are unlikely to touch the region, but we can expect heavy rain and gusty winds.

Parts of South Shropshire are however likely to be affected by the warnings put in place by the Met Office for Thursday.

From Tuesday the whole West Midlands region is likely to start experiencing heavy rain in patches with gusty winds too, according to the Met Office.

The outlook for Wednesday to Friday is just as unpleasant with the forecaster saying: "Remaining unsettled with blustery winds and showers, which may be heavy and persistent at times. Winds can pick up to gale force at times especially through Thursday."

The Met Office is advising the latest rains could lead to disruption to roads and public transport.

Environment
News
South Shropshire
Local Hubs

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News