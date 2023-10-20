Notification Settings

Storm Babet: Heavy rain derails train travel plans across the West Midlands with services cancelled

Shrewsbury

The West Midlands network of train services has been derailed by Storm Babet as dozens of services are cancelled by heavy rain and standing water on the tracks.

Water on the line at Bloxwich this morning means trains are off between Walsall and Rugeley Trent Valley. Photo: West Midlands Railway
People across the region hoping to travel by train have been left dismayed as service after service from Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton has been cancelled.

Heavy rain has been falling all over the network overnight, and water has been pooling in areas including Bloxwich and Wellington.

Passengers must rely on rail replacement transport in the meantime and disruption is expected until at least 1pm, while rain continues to fall.

Bad flooding at Bloxwich has impacted the line between Walsall and Rugeley Trent Valley, where all services are off until further notice.

West Midlands Railway said: "Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Walsall and Rugeley Trent Valley the line is blocked.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected to last until around 1pm today."

As for the busy main line between Shrewsbury and Telford, the company said: "Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury, train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected to last until around 1pm today."

