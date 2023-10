The M54 near Junction 6 at Ketley Dingle. Photo: Motorwaycameras.co.uk

The M54 at Telford has been affected by major rain with drivers reporting being stuck in long queues at Junction 6 and 7 eastbound.

Other drivers have reported queuing in both directions around the junctions for Ketley and Wellington.

One driver's view between Junctions 6 and 7

Traffic cameras show huge queues backing up with the AA reporting "heavy traffic due to flooding on M54 both ways from J7 A5 (Wellington) to J6 A5223 Lawley Drive (Telford West)".