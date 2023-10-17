Carbon neutrality - council 'ahead of targets'

The council are installing 70 electric vehicle charging point as part of their work towards being carbon neutral. Picture: Pixabay

Telford & Wrekin Council say that they have reduced carbon emissions by 60 per cent – compared to their 2018/19 baseline data.

For the financial year 2022/23 the council figures show that their emissions are currently 24 per cent lower than their 36 per cent reduction target during the same period.

A report to the council’s cabinet, which meet on Thursday says: “In 2019 Telford and Wrekin Council declared a climate change emergency and set out an ambitious target to ensure its activities and operations are carbon neutral by 2030.

“The council also made a commitment to remove single-use plastics from the Council’s operations and activities, replacing them with sustainable alternatives, by the end of 2023.

“The emissions produced to run council buildings - heating, electricity-use etcetera - are a large contributor of the council’s annual greenhouse gas portfolio. As such, decarbonising the corporate estate remains a top priority for the council.”

Some of the projects which the council have carried out include installing LED lights at in the industrial units at Hortonwood 12 and Newport Innovation Park PH2.

The council also used a Home Upgrade Grant from the Government to retrofit 10 off gas properties. Following the success of Phase 1 of the scheme the council has been awarded £1.9million to retrofit 100 off gas homes with the lowest EPC ratings.

The cabinet report adds: “We will be opening this funding opportunity up to private landlords who currently have compliant properties but need support to meet the higher 2025 requirements. Priority will be given to landlords providing properties at affordable rents.”

The government’s Local Authority Delivery Scheme (LAD) has been used to raise the energy efficiency of low-income and low energy performance homes. The scheme has retrofit 50 homes in Sutton Hill, with 77 energy efficiency measures.

The council states that the programme of works has improved the energy efficiency rating of properties and reduced residents’ heating bills by up to £640.

The council has been awarded £1.8million by Active Travel England to improve dedicated routes between Telford town centre and Oakengates. In addition, a further £800,000 has been invested into the Silkin Way.

As part of the council’s Pride in Our High Street a total of 71 eco-grants have been awarded worth a total value of £101,167.

The cabinet are set to receive an update on the programme this week which outlines steps the council are taking as part of their carbon neutral and practice free programme.

It states that the council plan to ‘identify and deliver’ one community or publicly owned renewable energy project- which could include a new solar farm, solar streets or mine water district heating.

LED lighting and solar panels are planned to be installed at Ercall Wood and Lawley Schools and work to upgrade the thermal fabric of the buildings.

The same work will be carried out at Telford Theatre as part of the Levelling Up Fund-funded project.

Consultants have also been commissioned to identify energy efficient measures as part of a planned refurbishment of Wellington Leisure Centre.

There are planned to be 70 electric vehicle charging points across 21 council car parks installed over the next 12 to 18 months.