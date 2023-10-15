What kind of spiders might be found at home, and how to get rid of them

Spiders crawl into homes

When autumn comes, spiders search for warm and sheltered places – which is why they end up invading our personal space.

There are different types of spiders in the UK that may set up camp indoors, though some are more common at this time of year.

Here are the most common types of spiders that may be found at home and what they look like, according to pest control experts at myjobquote.co.uk:

Common fox spider - A fast-moving spider that chases prey.

Green orb-weaver spider - A small spider with a bright green abdomen

Diving bell spider – This spider can live underwater and spins a web capsule with a trapped air bubble for breathing and laying eggs

Giant house spider – This spider is quite large and spins sheet-like webs. Able to sprint across the floor at a pace of 20 inches per second

Harvestman spider – A spider with a tiny body with a fused abdomen and head. This spider has very long, thin legs that it can shed when attacked

Zebra jumping spider – Identified by black and white stripes. This spider stalks and pounces on prey

Money spider – The most common spider in the UK. There are 270 species of money spiders in the UK - they often stay up in the corner and not move.

Tube web spider – This spider has a distinctive green jaw and three groups of two eyes. It spins funnel-weave webs in cracks in buildings

Noble false widow spider – Featuring a skull-shaped marking on the abdomen, this spider is often mistaken for a black widow

Lace-weaver spider – This spider weaves a flat web over a wall crevice, which creates a silken tunnel where it grabs its prey

Cellar spider – This spider has long limbs and can often be found in corners of rooms where they create loose webs to hang from. It may move erratically when trying to scare off a predator.

How to get rid of spiders and prevent them from residing in your home: