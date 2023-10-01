Notification Settings

Environmental mourners gather at 'vigil' in Ludlow to reflect on climate crisis

By David TooleyLudlowEnvironmentPublished: Comments

A 'climate vigil' was held to allow people who have been 'depressed and saddened' by the climate crisis to find peace and quiet and share their grief and sadness.

A climate vigil in Ludlow
It was organised by Quakers in Ludlow and held on Friday afternoon at The Linney to give people the chance to meet each other by the banks of the river to give them time to reflect on the state of the planet.

