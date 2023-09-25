Activists march and take to their boats for 'magnificent' Severn on World Rivers Day

Flags, placards and fancy dress were all part of proceedings as activists from Up Sewage Creek and Extinction Rebellion gathered at Benbow Quay in Shrewsbury, marching to the beat of the drums into the Quarry.
Protesters took to the streets and their boats to celebrate the "magnificent Severn" - and call out the dumping of raw sewage.
Flags, placards and fancy dress were all part of proceedings as activists from Up Sewage Creek and Extinction Rebellion gathered at Benbow Quay in Shrewsbury, marching to the beat of the drums into the Quarry.