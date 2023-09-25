Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Activists march and take to their boats for 'magnificent' Severn on World Rivers Day

Premium
By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyEnvironmentPublished: Comments

Protesters took to the streets and their boats to celebrate the "magnificent Severn" - and call out the dumping of raw sewage.

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 24/09/2023 - World Rivers Day march and rally held by extinction rebellion from Benbow Quay to Shrewsbury Quarry. In Picture: Marching through Victoria Quay.
SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 24/09/2023 - World Rivers Day march and rally held by extinction rebellion from Benbow Quay to Shrewsbury Quarry. In Picture: Marching through Victoria Quay.

Flags, placards and fancy dress were all part of proceedings as activists from Up Sewage Creek and Extinction Rebellion gathered at Benbow Quay in Shrewsbury, marching to the beat of the drums into the Quarry.

Environment
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Politics
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News