Chance to find out about domestic heat pumps and solar panels at a 'Green Doors' event

One of the homes taking part in the Green Doors event

Residents from all over Shropshire, Herefordshire and Powys will be taking part in this year's Green Doors scheme, which sees people who have installed things like heat pumps and solar panels share their experiences.

It is run by the charity behind Keep Shropshire Warm, and this year's event is being marketed as "bigger and better than ever".

There will be a total of six Green Doors days this October, over the weekends of 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29.

One of the homes taking part in the Green Doors event

A spokesperson for the Marches Energy Agency said: "With the colder weather coming and the cost of living crisis showing little sign of abating, householders’ thoughts are turning once again to their energy bills.

"We all know we could – and probably should – be more energy efficient in our homes.

"There are many benefits, from having a cosier and healthier home, to reducing our carbon emissions, and of course those fuel bills.

One of the homes taking part in the Green Doors event

"But what are the right steps to take, and in what order?"

The spokesperson added that people will be able to find out what it is like to use air source heat pumps, which have received both good and bad reviews and whether solar panels are worth it in the British summer.

"Perhaps the best way to answer these questions is to ask someone who’s already installed green tech in their home and beefed up their insulation," said the spokesperson.

One of the homes taking part in the Green Doors event

"Green Doors’ days offer the chance to do exactly that."

The homes on display range from the very modest to glamorous Passive houses.