Remnants of Hurricane Lee set to give a soaking to some heralding autumn's arrival

Picture: REUTERS/Susana Vera

Shropshire missed the worst of the widespread disruption from over the last 36 hours and there are currently no weather warnings in place for the county although Wales has been forecast to get a battering on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Steve Willington from the Met Office, said: “The weekend’s severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, and their associated impacts, have marked a transition between the heat of last week and the more Atlantic-dominated weather in the forecast for the coming week.”

Forecasters say Tuesday and Wednesday will see rain and windier conditions spread from the west across most parts of the UK, marking a return to more traditional autumnal weather.

This rainfall – associated with the remnants ex-Hurricane Lee – will be heaviest and most persistent across parts of Wales and northwest England.

Some surface-water and river flooding is possible in these areas, with a yellow weather warning in force for much of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Later in the week, heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected in places during Thursday and Friday.