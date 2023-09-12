Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Weather warning in place until Tuesday afternoon

By Megan JonesNorth ShropshireEnvironmentPublished: Comments

A weather warning covering north Shropshire is expected to remain in place until this afternoon.

Photo: Met Office
Photo: Met Office

A yellow weather warning for rain has been in place over some of north Shropshire since 1am on Tuesday.

The weather warning has been put in place for around 12 hours and covers Whitchurch, Market Drayton and Ellesmere.

During the warning, the Met Office said people can expect heavy rain to cause disruption with a chance of flooding.

Spray and flooding on roads could make journey times longer and public transport could be affected.

Rain is expected for much of Tuesday across the county, with most waking up to a wet morning.

Those hoping the September heatwave would continue to make up for a particularly damp summer are set for disappointment, with forecasts predicting wet weather will continue throughout the week.

Environment
News
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News