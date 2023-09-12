Weather warning in place until Tuesday afternoon

Photo: Met Office

A yellow weather warning for rain has been in place over some of north Shropshire since 1am on Tuesday.

The weather warning has been put in place for around 12 hours and covers Whitchurch, Market Drayton and Ellesmere.

During the warning, the Met Office said people can expect heavy rain to cause disruption with a chance of flooding.

Spray and flooding on roads could make journey times longer and public transport could be affected.

Rain is expected for much of Tuesday across the county, with most waking up to a wet morning.