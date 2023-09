Light Foot Enterprises, in partnership with Bishop's Castle Town Council, is organising an Environment Fair at SpArC in the town on Saturday, September 23.

There will be lots of local groups involved in a wide range of environmental activities, plus a children’s craft workshop followed by a computer animated film.

Children will be able to take a look at wildlife through a microscope, and there will also be the chance to find out about beekeeping and go on a walk to discover veteran trees.