'Nothing short of a national scandal!' Regulators ‘may have broken the law against sewage’

Combined sewer overflows (CSOs) are only supposed to be used after periods of unusually heavy rain to prevent the system backing up and flooding people’s homes and businesses with sewage.
Regulators may have breached environmental law by allowing water companies to discharge sewage outside of exceptional circumstances, the Government watchdog has found.
