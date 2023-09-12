Notification Settings

'Nothing short of a national scandal!' Regulators ‘may have broken the law against sewage’

North Shropshire

Regulators may have breached environmental law by allowing water companies to discharge sewage outside of exceptional circumstances, the Government watchdog has found.

The river Severn in Shrewsbury
Combined sewer overflows (CSOs) are only supposed to be used after periods of unusually heavy rain to prevent the system backing up and flooding people’s homes and businesses with sewage.

