County weather watcher reports 'hottest day of the year' recorded in Shropshire

By David Tooley

Shropshire has recorded its hottest day of the year so far according to a county weather enthusiast.

Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire ..

Liam Ball, of Shropshire Weather, has also tweeted that Saturday could see the all time county record for September smashed if the thermometer hits 30C.

Mr Ball has tweeted on his @ShropshireWX account that 29.5C was recorded at the weather station at Shawbury.

He said: "It's been the hottest day of the year so far with 29.5c recorded at Shawbury in #Shropshire. 2nd hottest Sept day on record.

"Temps will possibly peak tomorrow at 30c, this would break the September Shropshire record of 29.6c set on 8th Sept 2021."

But he adds a word of caution for as a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office covering the whole of Shropshire for tomorrow afternoon/evening.

The Met Office says Friday's provisional highest temperature was 30.9 °C at Cavendish, in Suffolk. It says this marks the fifth consecutive day when temperatures have exceeded 30 °C and is the first time this has ever happened in September in its records.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

