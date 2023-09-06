Shropshire charity reflects on wind farms update

Richard Watkins and Allan Wilson from Save our Shropshire

Save Our Shropshire spoke as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was expected to ease an effective ban on new onshore wind farms in England.

“We can all see that the current cost of energy is incredibly high, and household bills are roughly twice what they were a year or so ago," said Richard Watkins, of Save Our Shropshire. "It is estimated that around 30 per cent of households in Shropshire will be in fuel poverty this winter.

"Cornwall Insight – a leading analyst of energy prices in the UK – has stated in its latest GB Power Market Outlook to 2030, that power prices in Great Britain will not shift below pre-2022 levels until the late 2030s! So, it is not going to get better any time soon if we carry on as we are.

"Wind power is much cheaper than oil and gas to produce. There are some estimates that it is 90 per cent cheaper. To date, we have relied on wind power from great wind farms out at sea, which is much more expensive to produce than on land.

"This proposal will enable people to apply and get to have a wind turbine erected on their land or in their community much quicker and easier, which will increase everyone’s ability to access cheaper electricity.

"An energy supplier (Octopus Energy) already offers between 20 per cent and 50 per cent off unit prices sourced from a local wind turbine, depending on the wind.

"It is worth having! It is also worth changing the way the market price is calculated in favour of wind and solar power.

"Of course, this will also have a fantastic impact on reducing our collective impact on the planet, by reducing the amount of gas and oil that we use in heating our homes and cooking our dinners.

"We, in Shropshire, emit around 800,000 tonnes of harmful gases each year from the gas and oil we use in homes, (which would look like 800,000 hot air balloons going up into the air!).

"This creates floods in winter, and high temperatures in summer through our impact on the climate.

"Naturally, some may object to the sight of wind turbines in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty like Shropshire.

"Thus, we all need to understand what we need to do and why, around having onshore wind power and making the siting of the turbines right. We should understand the impact on our pockets and the planet. We can all do our bit to help ourselves beat the cost-of-living crisis and help create better lives in the future."