Six Telford businesses get top marks in latest Shropshire hygiene ratings round-up

In the recent batch of ratings handed out by the Food Standards Agency and authorities across the region, two food businesses were handed the second-worst possible rating of one out of five, whilst six businesses in Telford were handed the best rating of five out of five.
The most recent rating must be displayed clearly by the business for customers to see. Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary', and zero 'urgent improvement required'.
The latest batch of ratings are below:
One:
Ellesmere Kebab And Pizza House, a takeaway at 23 Cross Street, Ellesmere
Raven Hotel, at Barrow Street, Much Wenlock
Three:
Castle Thai Restaurant, at 20a Castle Gates, Shrewsbury
Four:
Kitchen At The Castle, at Castle Teas, Whittington Castle, Castle Street, Whittington
Five:
Creams at Unit 6 Southern Quarter Southwater Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford
1st Choice Roasts & Desserts, Telford
Dessert Land Telford at Market Annexe Walker Street, Wellington, Telford
Kiran's Desi Flame at 47 High Street, Dawley, Telford
Restaurant 1840 at1840 Stirchley Lane, Dawley, Telford
The Turf at The Turf Inn Grove Street, St Georges, Telford