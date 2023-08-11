Notification Settings

Six Telford businesses get top marks in latest Shropshire hygiene ratings round-up

By Sunil MiddaDawleyEnvironmentPublished: Comments

The latest food hygiene ratings for food businesses across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin have been released, with two businesses receiving one out of five ratings.

Food Standards Agency Hygiene Ratings
In the recent batch of ratings handed out by the Food Standards Agency and authorities across the region, two food businesses were handed the second-worst possible rating of one out of five, whilst six businesses in Telford were handed the best rating of five out of five.

The most recent rating must be displayed clearly by the business for customers to see. Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary', and zero 'urgent improvement required'.

The latest batch of ratings are below:

One:

  • Ellesmere Kebab And Pizza House, a takeaway at 23 Cross Street, Ellesmere

  • Raven Hotel, at Barrow Street, Much Wenlock

Three:

  • Castle Thai Restaurant, at 20a Castle Gates, Shrewsbury

Four:

  • Kitchen At The Castle, at Castle Teas, Whittington Castle, Castle Street, Whittington

Five:

  • Creams at Unit 6 Southern Quarter Southwater Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford

  • 1st Choice Roasts & Desserts, Telford

  • Dessert Land Telford at Market Annexe Walker Street, Wellington, Telford

  • Kiran's Desi Flame at 47 High Street, Dawley, Telford

  • Restaurant 1840 at1840 Stirchley Lane, Dawley, Telford

  • The Turf at The Turf Inn Grove Street, St Georges, Telford

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

