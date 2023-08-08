Telford's tiny tenrecs

Staff at Telford's Exotic Zoo have celebrated the arrival of three tiny tenrecs - small, hedgehog-like animals native to Madagascar.

The trio were born two months ago to mum and dad Theresa and Trevor.

Like many of Madagascar's plants and animals, most species of tenrec aren't naturally found anywhere else in the world.

It might be easy to confuse the spiky mammals for hedgehogs, but tenrecs are actually more closely related to elephants.

Because of their interesting genetics, the staff use the animal as an important ambassador for evolutionary education.

Exotic Zoo owner Scott Adams said: "They're one of our more recognisable animals because we take them along for a lot of outreach.

"They've got a really interesting story because they look a lot like hedgehogs but they're actually not related.

"They're a wonderful example of convergent evolution - when things evolve in totally different places but have the same traits and fill the same niches."

The tenrec trio will also follow in their parents' footprints as ambassadors of their motherland.

"We're really passionate about educating visitors about Madagascar," Scott added.

"Madagascar has a huge amount of unique species, and there is only about 10 per cent of their rainforests left now because of deforestation which impacts the conservation status of the animals there."

Close to 90 per cent of Madagascar's species are endemic and are found nowhere else in the world. With deforestation depleting key habitats and food resources, over 8,000 species are either classified as vulnerable or endangered and some, including 15 species of lemur, are now extinct.

"The tenrecs are also very cute and very friendly," Scott added, "which always helps."

The latest additions are currently off show, but staff are planning on slowly introducing them to the public over the coming weeks and they will be making their debut appearances over the summer holidays.

The Exotic Zoo has recently opened its latest feature – a Natural History Museum with a 100 per cent complete dinosaur skeleton.