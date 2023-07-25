Protesters' relief as plans to move swallows from Shrewsbury ambulance hub are halted

Protesters at the Shrewsbury ambulance depot on Tuesday morning, before the plan was called off

The service confirmed on Tuesday that it would not be going ahead with the removal of nesting swallows after an examination showed no fledglings at the site.

Experts advised the service to instead wait for the birds to migrate fully within weeks.

A group of demonstrators gathered at the ambulance hub just off Longden Road in Shrewsbury on Tuesday morning to protest the planned rehoming of the swallows.

According to the protesters, swallows have been nesting at the ambulance hub for around seven years.

At around midday on Tuesday, the West Midlands Ambulance Service revealed they were not going ahead with the relocation.

A spokesman said: “This morning, wildlife experts we have engaged to advise us examined the swallows' nests at Shrewsbury Hub to assess the situation.

“They found that there were no fledglings in the nests.

“As a result, the advice we have received is that, given the birds have taken flight, we should wait for the birds to migrate fully within the coming weeks.

“We will then work with the wildlife charities and experts to find a longer-term solution so that the birds do not nest in the hub next season.”

Those that gathered in the morning expressed their relief at the news.

Sarah Gibson from Oswestry said: "It's the best outcome, I am utterly relieved, thrilled to hear it. It's a story with a happy ending, it's brilliant."

South Shropshire resident and bird-lover Tom Wall said: "I'm very pleased to hear that the lives of birds won't be at risk.

"What was evident from this morning is that a number of local ambulance staff were supportive of what we were trying to do.