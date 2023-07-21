Outbreak of fish herpes virus detected at Telford angling pools

Leegomery pools under cloudy conditions in 2010

An outbreak of Koi herpesvirus disease (KHVd) has been confirmed at Leegomery Pools and experts are assessing how to control the disease.

A spokesman for the Fish Health Inspectorate said: "The Fish Health Inspectorate (FHI) at Centre for Environment Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas) have confirmed an outbreak of Koi herpesvirus disease at the above site.

"Controls have been placed on the affected site to prevent further spread of this disease and the FHI are currently assessing the extent of the outbreak and the options available for the control of the disease."

Details of all sites under confirmed designations for notifiable disease can be found at gov.uk/guidance/prevent-fish-or-shellfish-diseases.