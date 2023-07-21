Notification Settings

Outbreak of fish herpes virus detected at Telford angling pools

By David TooleyTelfordEnvironmentPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A fish disease alert has been issued for a site in Telford.

Leegomery pools under cloudy conditions in 2010
An outbreak of Koi herpesvirus disease (KHVd) has been confirmed at Leegomery Pools and experts are assessing how to control the disease.

A spokesman for the Fish Health Inspectorate said: "The Fish Health Inspectorate (FHI) at Centre for Environment Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas) have confirmed an outbreak of Koi herpesvirus disease at the above site.

"Controls have been placed on the affected site to prevent further spread of this disease and the FHI are currently assessing the extent of the outbreak and the options available for the control of the disease."

Details of all sites under confirmed designations for notifiable disease can be found at gov.uk/guidance/prevent-fish-or-shellfish-diseases.

The FHI says if anyone has concerns regarding their own stocks of fish and require advice on biosecurity measures they should contact the FHI on 01305 206700 or email fhi@cefas.co.uk.

