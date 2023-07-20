Supporters of Shrewsbury plan for supported accommodation for homeless speak out

Coton Hill House in Shrewsbury

But opponents who live close to Coton Hill House in Berwick Road, Shrewsbury, say they have experienced antisocial behaviour during a period when the property was used to temporarily house homeless people and are worried about future incidents - with some angry residents vowing to 'chain themselves to the railings' to prevent the plan going ahead.

A planning application has been lodged by Shropshire Council and is open to public comments.

Supporter Jack Neighbour says: "Really pleased that the council are considering this - Shrewsbury will be a fairer and more decent place if we provide homes for those without them."

He adds: "I fully support this conversion. Housing is a human right, and where there is an opportunity to create it, we should do so in full and without delay.

"I have lived next to refugee and supported housing in Cardiff, and the community was a better place for it.

"Getting a roof over your head is the first step to getting your life on track and to suggest that housing the homeless will lead to more anti-social behaviour is the quite opposite to reality."

But that has been contested by opponent 'D Papa' who says it will cause "social unrest if it goes ahead".

They write: "I totally object to this purely and simply down to the issues it will cause in the local area.

"We have already seen an increase in drug related crime, attempted theft, vandalism, violence, anti social behaviour and more from the types of people who would be housed here.

"It is quite clear that the majority of the Coton Hill community object to this and do not want this to happen.

"Quite simply it will cause social unrest if it goes ahead.

"The council have not listened properly to the views of locals, they have tried to cover up their plans and have tried to say they have properly consulted residents when 100 per cent they have not! We the residents of Coton Hill and Berwick Road OBJECT and this is not welcome!"

Shropshire Council says its proposals will help reduce its reliance on costly and unsuitable B&Bs and enable vulnerable people to access the right support. The council says it has taken local resident feedback into account.

If approval is granted, the 75-bed care home is to be reconfigured to provide 25 self-contained flats which will be offered to people registered with the authority as being homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Residents will receive training on managing their finances and have access to support from other agencies while living at the site for up to two years.

A management plan for the project says success for individuals is "not guaranteed and if a resident is unwilling to abide by rules or do not cooperate with support staff, they will be asked to leave”.

It says the facility will enable people to have quality accommodation, communal spaces for training and experienced support staff to facilitate the development of individuals who are homeless and need additional support.

“Whilst residents reside in the building, they will be given the best opportunity to address barriers to sustaining a successful independent life and develop skills that promote independent and healthy living within the community," says the report.

“Some residents will have suffered significant trauma in their past and our approach will be mindful of this and how we engage with these residents.

“Our approach will look to work with everyone holistically, taking a person-centred approach to each resident.”

Staff will be on site around the clock, and there will also be CCTV covering the site.

The statement adds: “This is a pathway project offering each resident intensive support to deal with issues that may have contributed to them being homeless.

“Such a facility and intensive support does not currently exist in Shropshire and therefore, individuals who need this kind of intensive support and a place to call ‘home’ are not being helped in a way that will enable them to progress and sustain a tenancy.

“If there are incidents these will be taken seriously, and appropriate steps will be taken to resolve any nuisance caused.

“We are committed to working with the community and other partners to ensure successful outcomes for each resident.

“However, we also recognise that success is not guaranteed and if a resident is unwilling to abide by rules or do not cooperate with support staff, they will be asked to leave.”

Lib Dem councillor and Shrewsbury parliamentary candidate Alex Wagner said that if the concerns of residents are not assuaged "damage could be done to community cohesion".

He said: "Developing a site in town to provide more accommodation is something the council should pursue."

But he said he wants residents' concerns to be properly considered.

Councillor Wagner said: "Even whilst out knocking doors and speaking to Coton Hill residents myself recently, the police had to be called due to anti-social behaviour opposite the Bird in Hand pub.

"Other landlords in the area have also reported issues with a rise in anti-social behaviour that they believe is linked to the recent CHH scheme.

"I would urge officers and councillors to take the concerns of residents over this scheme seriously, and consider conditions which could improve the security and safety of both residents in the area and future residents of Coton Hill House, as well as assuaging local concerns.