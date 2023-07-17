Migrant crisis will be made worse by climate change - Shropshire MP

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard the RNLI Dover Lifeboat, following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Wednesday March 29, 2023. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Philip Dunne, the retiring MP for Ludlow, currently chairs parliament's Environmental Audit Committee and spoke out of the massive problem and that "no solutions are coming out of anyone."

"We have to find places for them to live but this is part of a global problem," said Mr Dunne who was speaking on Sunday's Politics Midlands BBC One show.

"We are going to have population movement across the globe.

"It will be one of the biggest challenges of this century as climate change and conflict leads to disruptions of population."

He added that the Government is trying a series of options, including housing migrants on barges and on military sites. Many of those have been opposed by sitting Tory MPs.

"So it is a massive problem, there aren't any solutions coming out of anyone, certainly not from the Labour side at the moment as to what you do with these people and the Government is trying to come up with a range of different options," he said. These include a controversial policy to fly migrants to Rwanda, as well as discussions with France and Albania.

The show was discussing a plan to use old student halls of residents in Stafford to house hundreds of migrants.

The plan has been approved by a planning inspector and the council is not launching a judicial review. Two thousand people have signed a petition against the move which does have some support in the town.

Mr Dunne said: "This is a major crisis we've got tens of thousands of people who suddenly need to be housed in a short space of time."

He said it was a "national crisis for the UK" as 40,000 people have been "trafficked" across the channel.