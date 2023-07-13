Notification Settings

Superhero stands firm with recycling message for passers-by

By Sue Austin

A superhero has been brought in to try persuade people to consume less to save the planet.

Alice Langford and Alex Gillam with Iron Man
Alice Langford and Alex Gillam with Iron Man

The huge sculpture of Iron Man stands at the entrance to the British Ironwork Centre, near Oswestry, with a sign saying 'Stop over consuming'.

Clive Knowles from the centre said he feared for the world if humans continued to use too many precious resources.

"Environmentalists have been waving the red flag for years without being heard," he said.

"We all need to be on the same page or it will be too late.

"We are already experiencing extreme weather events not only across the world be here in Shropshire too."

Mr Knowles said that if everyone could halve their consumption of material goods - from clothes to plastics - and stop wasting food, it could be that climate change could become static.

"We have nine grandchildren and when I see them I know that I don't want to pass the world onto them in a crippled and damaged state," he said.

The centre actively encourages recycling and its sculptures are created from recycled objects. It also has collection bins for recycling.

Local Hubs
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

