Superhero stands firm with recycling message for passers-by

Alice Langford and Alex Gillam with Iron Man

The huge sculpture of Iron Man stands at the entrance to the British Ironwork Centre, near Oswestry, with a sign saying 'Stop over consuming'.

Clive Knowles from the centre said he feared for the world if humans continued to use too many precious resources.

"Environmentalists have been waving the red flag for years without being heard," he said.

"We all need to be on the same page or it will be too late.

"We are already experiencing extreme weather events not only across the world be here in Shropshire too."

Mr Knowles said that if everyone could halve their consumption of material goods - from clothes to plastics - and stop wasting food, it could be that climate change could become static.

"We have nine grandchildren and when I see them I know that I don't want to pass the world onto them in a crippled and damaged state," he said.