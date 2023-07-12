Planning inspector overrules objections to grant permission to solar farm
Food security or energy security - it's one of the biggest questions of our age - at least for campaigners, who say it is more important to grow crops on farmland than cover productive acres with solar panels.
But for one planning inspector who agreed that good quality farmland would be lost by a scheme at the 28.5-hectare site off Squirrel Lane in Ledwyche, near Ludlow, it was more important to tackle climate change.