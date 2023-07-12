Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Solar panels beat good farmland as inspector approves renewable energy plan for Shropshire field

Premium
By David TooleyLudlowEnvironmentPublished: Comments

Food security or energy security - it's one of the biggest questions of our age - at least for campaigners, who say it is more important to grow crops on farmland than cover productive acres with solar panels.

Councillors Andy Boddington and Richard Huffer at the site of the latest solar farm
Councillors Andy Boddington and Richard Huffer at the site of the latest solar farm

But for one planning inspector who agreed that good quality farmland would be lost by a scheme at the 28.5-hectare site off Squirrel Lane in Ledwyche, near Ludlow, it was more important to tackle climate change.

Environment
News
Farming
Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News