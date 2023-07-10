Ludlow residents get back to nature for return of green festival

Scarlett Penn of Incredible Edible Ludlow

The ever-popular Ludlow Green Festival returned this year on Sunday, July 9 in Castle Square.

The theme of this festival was ‘Worldwide Web of Life’ to stress that everything in life "is somehow connected and reliant on each other".

Looking at nature and wildlife with Ian Urry were Kate Garrett-Nield with Saoirse (six) and Bonnie (five) from Ludlow

The event has been running in the town for the last 20 years and showcases a great range of people keen to share their expertise and passion for living a more sustainable life.

It is organised by Ludlow 21, a local voluntary group established in 1998 to promote sustainable living in the area.

Building their own world: Karen Fisher and Austin (eight) and Raife (five) Fisher from Ludlow

Chair of the group, Tish Dockerty said: "We have around 2,000 people come this year to the Green Festival of all ages, young and old.

"Each year we have a different theme and lots of free activities. This year we have a workshop where children had to design their own natural habitat, and it has proved really popular."

Friends of Mortimer Forest with Lynne Bradley and Robert Owen

She added that along with the live music and a range of locally produced food and drink, including a Ludlow Brewery bar, there were talks from a range of people highlighting sustainability and environmental issues.

Music by Birdbrother