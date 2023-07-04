David Austin Roses releases new rose named after award-winning author Dame Penelope Lively

Penelope Lively in her London home June 2023. Photo: David Austin Roses

It comes following the success of the 'Dannahue' rose, named after 'The Black Gardener' Danny Clarke, which was launched at RHS Chelsea Flower Show in May.

Now, Albrighton-based David Austin Roses, has unveiled its second and final rose for 2023 – the Penelope Lively.

As a writer of both adult and children fiction, Penelope Lively has enjoyed considerable success in her career, scooping up the Booker Prize and the Carnegie Medal for British children's books.

Beside novels and short stories, Dame Lively has also written radio and television scripts, presented a radio programme, and contributed reviews and articles to various newspapers and journals.

Dame Lively is a a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature and is also a vice-president of the Friends of the British Library.

She was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1989, Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2001, and Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in the 2012 New Year Honours for services to literature.

In her published memoir, ‘Life in the Garden’, Dame Lively admits to being a gardening addict: “The two central activities in my life – alongside writing – have been reading and gardening”.

Commenting on her new David Austin rose, she said: "I've planted a number of David Austin Roses but never ever imagined that I would be planting this one.

"My late-life garden is very small, and so I will be planting my rose in a nice large pot and I have acquired a nice big one for it."

CEO David Austin Jnr said: "A rose as captivating at the writer's words who inspired it. The Penelope Lively rose name was one that I conceived whilst reading her gardening memoir 'Life in the Garden', which mentions my father David Austin Snr. The rose itself is a wonderful character, with delightful fragrant pink blooms."