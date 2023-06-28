Snake escape warning issued after reptiles on the loose rescued by police and RSPCA

A stock image of a boa constrictor

The warning comes after a boa constrictor was found in Park Lane, Birmingham on June 18, where it was found slithering across the road by police.

The RSPCA also rescued a stray six-foot boa constrictor from under a garden shed in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, which was taken to a rescue centre and later rehomed.

Last year, the animal rescue charity received 1,031 reports involving snakes in need of help, with numbers of calls averaging highs of 110 calls per month between May and August.

West Midlands Police officer had to deal with a real slippery customer.

In Shropshire, there were 14 reports of stray snakes in 2022, 10 in Staffordshire, two in Powys and two in Wrexham.

A six-foot long boa constrictor was found on a road just outside Baschurch by a number of motorists in August 2022, and taken to a pet shop by Ben Hawkes.

The huge boa Ben rescued

That same month, another boa constrictor was found in a field just a few yards away by Andy Bucknall, who was out walking his dog when he made the discovery.

The snake was found in a field near Baschurch five days after another boa constrictor was discovered. Photo: Andy Bucknall

A brown corn snake was then found at Haughmond Hill and was handed into Abbie's Pets & Exotics in Shrewsbury.

The corn snake handed in at Abbie's Pets & Exotics. Photo: Abbie's Pets & Exotics

This year, as the heatwave continues, the charity is advising snake owners to be particularly careful and to double-check that the animals’ enclosures are securely fastened.

RSPCA senior scientific officer Evie Button said: “Snakes are excellent escape artists and will take the opportunity of a gap in an enclosure door, or a loose-fitting lid to make a break for it.

“Last year, we took more than one thousand reports about snakes, with the highest number of calls coming in during the summer months.

"This is not surprising, as snakes become more active during hot weather so as the UK continues to swelter this summer, we’re braced for another influx of calls.

“The RSPCA urges all pet snake owners to be extra vigilant at this time of year, invest in an enclosure suitable for the particular species and make sure that enclosure is kept secure – and locked if necessary – when unattended.

“We received nearly 1.1 million calls to our emergency line in 2022 - an increase of 1.6 per cent on the previous year, and our frontline officers are flat out trying to rescue animals that may be in life-threatening situations.

"So a few extra minutes checking that your snake is secure could help save our officers’ time and allow them to save an animal that’s in danger."

Another reason why more snakes escape in the summer is that some owners take them outside to take advantage of the natural sunlight.

While sunlight is good for reptiles, the RSPCA urges owners to ensure that their pet is kept secure when doing so, as they can warm up and move very quickly on a sunny day.

Evie continued: “Many of the snakes the RSPCA’s officers are called to collect are thought to be escaped pets.

“But sadly, we also have to deal with a lot of abandoned snakes.

"We find that many people are unaware of how much of a commitment these animals are when they take them on, which we believe contributes to the hundreds of animals every year who have sadly been abandoned when their owners can no longer meet their needs.

“Exotic pets such as snakes often end up in the RSPCA’s care after people realise they're not easy to care for, or the novelty wears off.

"Others are rescued after they have been abandoned or been released on purpose, which then could pose a risk to our native wildlife.

“The needs of reptiles can be challenging to meet because they are just the same as they would be in the wild and are fundamentally linked to certain behaviours, diets or environmental conditions that can be difficult to replicate in a domestic environment.

“The RSPCA urges prospective owners of reptiles such as snakes to thoroughly research the needs of the particular species and what is required in the care of the animal, using expert sources.