Animal campaigners welcome ban on snare traps in Wales

Photo: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Animal Aid, along with the League Against Cruel Sports, has been campaigning for a ban on the devices that often consist of a noose for catching small animals or birds.

The campaigners now hope the decision made under consideration of the Agriculture (Wales) Bill in the Senedd will be repeated in other parts of the UK.

Iain Green, Director of Animal Aid: "This victory in Wales is a magnificent achievement which will save thousands of animals from appalling suffering.

"The use of snares to ‘protect’ millions of purpose-bred game birds until they can be killed for fun is utterly inexcusable. Many wildlife conservation organisations do not permit the use of snares on their land, so we know that snares are not necessary in modern conservation.

"The Welsh Government has acted with determination and compassion to bring an end to the use of these cruel and indiscriminate devices and are to be wholly congratulated."

Campaigners say the next step is to make sure that this historic achievement in Wales is replicated in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

A petition, started by Animal Aid, obtained more than 100,000 signatures last year, resulting in a Westminster debate on snares at the start of this year.