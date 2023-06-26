Notification Settings

Smoke from Canadian wildfires set to drift over UK possibly creating 'vivid sunrises and sunsets'

By David Tooley

Smoke from the massive wildfires in Canada is drifting towards the UK country - and it could make for some vivid sunrises and sunsets in the next few days.

Satellite image of wildfire smoke. Picture: Met Office
Satellite image of wildfire smoke. Picture: Met Office

The huge plume of smoke has been tracked by satellite heading thousands of miles across the Atlantic Ocean and is clearly seen on satellite pictures across Western Europe, say weather experts at the Met Office..

A similar smoke plume recently blanketed New York City creating a ghostly orange glow as it blocked out the sun. There were also air quality warnings but in this case the smoke is high in the atmosphere.

A spokesperson at the Met Office tweeted: "Smoke from wildfires in Canada has drifted right across the Atlantic Ocean and is now evident on satellite imagery across western Europe

"Whilst the smoke is high up in the atmosphere, it may make for some vivid sunrises and sunsets in the next few days."

Commentators have linked the continuing wildfires to the effects of climate change.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star



