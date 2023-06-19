Football club near Shropshire evacuates father's day lunch as the heavens open causing "structural damage"

File photo of the Racecourse Ground at Wrexham.

The Wrexham area was hit hit by torrential rain in Sunday's floods and Wrexham AFC's Racecourse Ground was among the areas hit by the deluge.

A spokesperson for the football club confirmed that a suite was evacuated.

"Wrexham AFC can confirm the 1864 Suite was evacuated during the third sitting of today’s Father’s Day meals at the Racecourse Ground," said the spokesperson.

"In the wake of the torrential rain that hit the region late this afternoon, some structural damage has resulted in a large leak inside the Macron Stand reception area."

The club says everyone inside the stand was successfully evacuated.

"All diners were evacuated from the Suite on safety grounds, with the fire and rescue services contacted. Everyone inside the stand at the time was successfully evacuated.

"All guests who were part of the third sitting will be contacted by the club, and we share their disappointment that – after two successful sittings – circumstances beyond our control have disrupted our plans for the evening.