Weekend weather: Unsettled but warm with thunderstorms in the region

The Met Office has warned of thunderstorms. Photo: Met Office

Today (Saturday, June 17) is going to be another warm one with hazy sunny spells, but it looks set to turn increasingly showery throughout the day with a risk of some "heavy downpours and thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon."

Fortunately, it won't be too windy and any thunderstorms should be quite fleeting. Maximum temperatures will still be around 25C (77F).

The evening will see the showers ease, but there will still be a risk of further storms during the early hours of tomorrow morning. It'll be a warm night too and will feel particularly muggy - "perhaps uncomfortable at times," the Met Office said.

The minimum temperature overnight in the region will be an impressive 16C (61F).

Sadly, Sunday will be even more unsettled with a Yellow Weather Warning in place and further heavy showers and thunderstorms, "perhaps turning to longer spells of thundery rain at times."

Of course, there will be some warm, sunny spells at times too, but the wind is likely to be gusty and during the heavier downpours of rain.

Maximum temperatures will be 27C (80F).

And while things can change, it's looking like that's the start of a week of heavy rain and thunderstorms, interspersed with some warm sunny spells.