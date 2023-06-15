Road closures 'would destroy Ludlow economy' - town council responds to walking and cycling plan

Cycling and walking graphic. Picture: Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council is carrying out a consultation on plans to improve things for walkers and cyclists in towns across the county.

They make it clear that the ideas are suggestions and have asked for people to respond.

There has been vocal opposition in Ludlow from town businesses and the consultation period closes on Friday. A local councillor has recorded more than 1,000 responses.

Ludlow Town Council has now responded at length to some of the ideas contained in the draft, including considering the closure of King Street and High Street to traffic, except for market access.

A spokesperson for the town council said it "strongly objects" to town centre road closures.

"King Street is a vital access route into the town centre and there are no other alternative routes for vehicles," said the spokesperson.

"The closure would be to the serious detriment of the economy of the town.

"The market, shops and businesses would unnecessarily and unsustainably lose essential trade and customers because it would become inconvenient for people to access the town, and transport their purchases to the car – this would significantly impact families with young children, the elderly and the disabled.

"Coaches that frequently visit Ludlow, as part of their planned day trip, would not be able to drop off in the town centre for an hour to visit the market, and would stop including Ludlow in their tour itinerary.

"Ludlow is a small historic town. King Street and High Street are the arterial route into the town and closing it would destroy the economy of Ludlow."

The town council has given a long and detailed response to a number of points in the plan, and it supports many of the stated objectives of it.

Among the ideas it supports are improving the sense of welcome outside the railway station, and improved connection between the railway station and the town centre to make it easier to navigate.

It would also support a town centre-wide 20mph zone and a number of safety measures.

Following the consultation an updated plan will be presented to Shropshire Council’s cabinet for consideration.

Shropshire Council says once funding is secured for specific schemes these will then be subject to local consultation with councillors and the public before progressing to implementation.

From June 19 roadshow events will be held at schools after the end of the official consultation period due to exams.

The plan focuses on seven key market towns – Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Bridgnorth, Market Drayton, Church Stretton, Ludlow and Whitchurch.

To see the full Ludlow Town Council response visit ludlow.gov.uk/news/walking-and-cycling-proposals-for-ludlow