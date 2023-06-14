Newport High Street to welcome six olive trees

Around 800 trees have already been planted as part of the Newport Tree Project

As part of the Newport Tree Project, a scheme that aims to bring 1,000 more trees to the town, six new trees are making their way to Newport high street.

Around 800 trees have been planted since 2020, and with funding from borough councillors Tim Nelson and Peter Scott, six olive trees will find their way to the town's main street.

Councillor Scott explained: "Those old enough to remember will remember trees in the High Street, but they were taken out over the years.

"Now, people are more thoughtful about the environment and the pleasure that trees give.