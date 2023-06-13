Wellington community orchard plan taking shape

Pictured marking out the new orchard are Nick Brooke, Emily McKinnon, Johnny Stidder, Michelle Stidder and Thomas Stidder from All Saints Church Wellington

A piece of land in Wellington will be transformed with fruit trees for residents, visitors and wildlife to enjoy.

Rob Francis of community group Wellington H2A, which is behind the initiative, said that around a dozen fruit trees would be planted behind All Saints Church, with scope for several more in another location.

“The blossom and fruit will enhance this already much-loved green route into the centre of Wellington, whilst also enriching habitat, providing shade and contributing to better air quality,” he said.

Wellington H2A was awarded £1,000 from Telford & Wrekin Council’s ‘Coronation Fund’ and £1,000 from Wellington Town Council’s regeneration partnership for the project.

“We wanted to do something that would mark the Coronation in a lasting way and provide a legacy for residents." Rob added.

"We are also talking to Telford & Wrekin Council about converting parts of the lawned area behind the church into meadow, enabling wildflowers to grow."

Rob added it was hoped that the community orchard and meadow would be the start of a larger programme of re-wilding.

“Perhaps we could extend the project into other parts of the town and create a ‘Wild Wellington Network’ – clusters of fruit trees and meadowland that local people can help to nurture right across the town as we combat climate change and the biodiversity crisis and which future generations can enjoy for decades to come.

“We would like to hear what councillors and residents think of this idea and have identified some possible areas on our website.”