Flash floods in Shropshire hit schools, pubs and homes leading to calls for improved drains

Flash floods impact residents and businesses in Much Wenlock. Photo courtesy of Chris Hall

Crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out multiple times yesterday evening to Hillcrest and Scotland Street, Ellesemere, as well as the High Street and Barrow Street in Much Wenlock.

It comes after the county was gripped by a mix of amber and yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms, with around 16 to 32mm of rain falling per hour in some places between 6.15pm and 8.45pm.

A number of roads in Much Wenlock quickly filled with standing water yesterday evening.

Residents could be seen pushing cars through flood water, while other vehicles came to a standstill at the roundabout next to the Gaskell Arms.

Shropshire Council has revealed that around 25 homes and businesses were affected in Much Wenlock's High Street.

Councillor Dan Thomas said flash floods had hit Much Wenlock in 1991, 2007 and 2020 and has called for better drainage in the town.

He was pictured with local tree surgeon Joffrey Watson unblocking drains by hand during yesterday's flash floods.

Dan Thomas and Joffrey Watson unblocking a drain by hand

Councillor Thomas said: "Much Wenlock is at the same risk of flooding as Boscastle and Shropshire Council know this. I have been raising the issue of the poor quality drainage for some time.

"There were three pubs, two shops and nearly 20 homes flooded."

Initial information indicates that the flooding was caused by the sheer volume of rainfall in a very short period.

Whilst the two attenuation pools constructed upstream of the town did help to lessen flooding by holding back large volumes of floodwater, the system running through the town centre was unable to handle to sheer volume of rainfall generated by the wider catchment.

The council’s highways teams are now in Much Wenlock to help clean up and community reassurance teams will visit the affected properties later today.

Council engineers will also be visiting the site with representatives from the Environment Agency.

The Gaskell Arms pub confirmed on its Facebook page this morning that it would be closed due to "severe flooding".

A statement from the pub said: "Today we will be closed due severe flooding. We will keep you all updated when we can reopen sorry for any inconvenience

"We hope that all affected by the floods yesterday are safe and well."

William Brookes School also announced this morning that it would be closed to the majority of students.

The school remains open for students taking their exams and the school will be in touch directly with further detail.

Much Wenlock is designated as a rapid response catchment by the Environment Agency and is liable to flooding during intense rainfall.

Following previous flooding in Much Wenlock the council say they are working with the National Flood Forum to establish a Flood Action Group.