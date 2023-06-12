Floods and spectacular lightning hit Shropshire as thunderstorms rattle across the region - with warnings of more on the way

Picture; Ashley Wilding

Weather forecasters have issued a yellow warning for more today (Monday).

Lightning and ear-splitting thunder came to the region on Saturday and Sunday with Oswestry, Telford, Shifnal, Albrighton, Market Drayton and Ludlow all being hit.

Reader Ashley Wilding took some amazing shots of the sky being split by ferocious lightning over Shifnal on Sunday.

Ashley said: "I love a good thunderstorm and I will never turn down an opportunity to get some photos!"

Picture; Ashley Wilding

Picture; Ashley Wilding

Shane Wheeldon, from Albrighton, pictured lightning shattering the peace of the county.

Weather boffins at the Met Office have issued a yellow warning for Monday. The warning is in force from 12 noon to 9pm and covers all of the region and beyond.

They say flooding could affect homes and businesses.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service attended two weather related floods in the Market Drayton area last night.

A crew from Market Drayton was scrambled to Styche at 9.37pm on Sunday and crews used small gear to deal with the incident.

A spokesperson for the fire service said it was flooding affecting a three-storey property and the leak was stemmed and assistance given to the occupiers.

The incident was declared over at 10.25pm.

Picture: Shane Wheeldon - Albrighton

While the crew from Market Drayton were at that call a crew from Hodnet was scrambled to the Iceland store in Cheshire Street, Market Drayton at 10.11pm. It was classified as a flood affecting electrics

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Flooding into commercial property assistance given to ensure no water entered electrics."