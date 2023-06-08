Notification Settings

Chance to connect to the worldwide web of life in Ludlow next month

By David Tooley

People are being invited to "reconnect with nature" at this year's Ludlow Green Festival.

Ludlow Green Festival team

The theme of the festival on Sunday July 9 is the Worldwide Web of Life which indicates that everything in life is somehow connected and reliant on each other.

Organisers for the event at Castle Square say the overall aim of the day is to highlight the importance of everybody reconnecting with nature.

A spokesperson for the event that runs from 10am to 4pm said: "The consequences of years of not doing right by the planet are now too obvious to ignore. Living a greener life is no longer an eccentric fad: it is an absolute necessity."

The Green Festival brings together a great range of people keen to share their expertise and passion for living a more sustainable life.

"We invite you to come along and meet them, listen to them, discuss ideas, take part in activities – be inspired," said the spokesperson.

On the day there are set to be many free activities for families, including a challenge where children will be able to design their own natural habitat.

There will also be advice from home repair enthusiasts; you can go on foraging walks; listen to short talks on a range of subjects.

Children can join workshops to paint animal profiles and to weave art using natural materials; you can also bring along things to swap; and you’ll have the opportunity to meet representatives of many different local groups who are dedicated to promoting and protecting the web of life in their own areas.

They will also be a live music stage, with six different bands throughout the day. Like all the other activities, they will be free to enjoy.

There will also be a range of locally produced food and drink, including a Ludlow Brewery bar.

"Add to that the presence of dozens of stalls selling a huge range of sustainable ware, it promises to be a great day out," said the spokesperson.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

